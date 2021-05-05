Top Palestinian Diplomat Thanks Russia for Supply of COVID-19 Vaccine, Praises Cooperation

The Palestinian authority's foreign minister, Riyad al-Maliki, during his Wednesday visit to Moscow, delivered a letter of gratitude to Russia from his country's leadership for the provision of the Sputnik V vaccine and expressed hope for further cooperation

"Today, I brought a letter from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas addressed to Russian President Vladimir Putin. In it, the president expresses his gratitude for the provision of vaccines, and he touches on topics of mutual interest regarding the middle East region, in particular the situation in Palestine and the situation in Israel in general," al-Maliki said at the meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The top diplomat added that Palestine was hoping to receive more doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank Russia for its assistance in providing COVID-19 vaccines to the people of Palestine. The Russian vaccine was the first vaccine that reached the Palestinian territories. We believe in and are proud of this cooperation," al-Maliki noted.

The official added that Palestine provided its people with half a million Sputnik V vaccines.