Top Palestinian official Erekat dies of Covid-19: presidency

Palestine Liberation Organisation secretary general and chief negotiator Saeb Erekat died Tuesday of coronavirus complications at the age of 65, the Palestinian president's office said

Ramallah, Palestinian Territories, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Palestine Liberation Organisation secretary general and chief negotiator Saeb Erekat died Tuesday of coronavirus complications at the age of 65, the Palestinian president's office said.

A lung transplant recipient who suffered from pulmonary fibrosis, "Saeb Erakat died at Hadassah Hospital" in Jerusalem, where he had been admitted on October 18, president Mahmud Abbas's office said.