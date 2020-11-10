UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top Palestinian Official Erekat Dies Of Covid-19: Presidency

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 03:42 PM

Top Palestinian official Erekat dies of Covid-19: presidency

Palestine Liberation Organisation secretary general and chief negotiator Saeb Erekat died Tuesday of coronavirus complications at the age of 65, the Palestinian president's office said

Ramallah, Palestinian Territories, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Palestine Liberation Organisation secretary general and chief negotiator Saeb Erekat died Tuesday of coronavirus complications at the age of 65, the Palestinian president's office said.

A lung transplant recipient who suffered from pulmonary fibrosis, "Saeb Erakat died at Hadassah Hospital" in Jerusalem, where he had been admitted on October 18, president Mahmud Abbas's office said.

Related Topics

Palestine Died Jerusalem October From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Zimbabwe win toss, opt to bat first in 3rd T20I ag ..

6 minutes ago

Sindh IGP's abduction: Inquiry ordered by Army Chi ..

9 minutes ago

Etihad Credit Insurance awarded “Most Innovative ..

32 minutes ago

Muslims, Dalits , Sikhs pay tributes to Jammu mart ..

20 seconds ago

US 'disappointed' as Cambodia razes another milita ..

21 seconds ago

Secretary of Karabakh Security Council Resigning i ..

28 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.