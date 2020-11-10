Top Palestinian Official Erekat Dies Of Covid-19: Presidency
Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 03:42 PM
Palestine Liberation Organisation secretary general and chief negotiator Saeb Erekat died Tuesday of coronavirus complications at the age of 65, the Palestinian president's office said
Ramallah, Palestinian Territories, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Palestine Liberation Organisation secretary general and chief negotiator Saeb Erekat died Tuesday of coronavirus complications at the age of 65, the Palestinian president's office said.
A lung transplant recipient who suffered from pulmonary fibrosis, "Saeb Erakat died at Hadassah Hospital" in Jerusalem, where he had been admitted on October 18, president Mahmud Abbas's office said.