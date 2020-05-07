UrduPoint.com
Top Philippine Broadcaster Fights Govt-ordered Shutdown

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 06:38 PM

Top Philippine broadcaster ABS-CBN urged the Supreme Court on Thursday to overturn a government-ordered shutdown that it says is a blow to press freedom

Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Top Philippine broadcaster ABS-CBN urged the Supreme Court on Thursday to overturn a government-ordered shutdown that it says is a blow to press freedom.

The network argued in a filing to the nation's top court that Tuesday's shutdown was improper and deprives Filipinos of much-needed information during the coronavirus pandemic.

"The (cease and desist order)... violates the right of the public to information, and is necessarily a curtailment of the freedom of speech and of the press," lawyers for the media conglomerate argued.

ABS-CBN was forced off the air over a stalled renewal of its operating license, which President Rodrigo Duterte had repeatedly pledged to block.

Duterte had regularly targeted the media powerhouse with accusations that it had failed to air his ads during the 2016 presidential election despite accepting payment to do so It had appeared the broadcaster would get its renewal after publicly apologising to Duterte earlier this year.

However, renewal bills have languished in the legislature, and the group's 25-year licence expired on Monday.

ABS-CBN argued the state regulators from the National Telecommunications Commission acted improperly because officials had previously given assurances the radio, tv and internet giant would be allowed to operate provisionally after its licence expired.

Duterte is notorious for tangling with media outlets critical of his policies, however ABS-CBN is the first major outlet to be forced off air during his presidency.

Journalist Maria Ressa faces years behind bars, after publishing critical stories on her website Rappler -- which is now also battling a government closure effort.

Both Rappler and ABS-CBN are accused of violating a constitutional ban on foreign ownership of mass media outlets, allegations they deny.

Duterte aides have insisted he had no hand in the commission's order to shut down ABS-CBN and that it was up to Congress -- which is controlled by Duterte's allies -- to resolve the issue.

