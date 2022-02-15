Top Polish Diplomat Zbigniew Rau Says Strives For Diplomatic Solutions to Conflicts in Europe

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, who is currently the Chairman-in-Office of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), on Tuesday, expressed hope that all disagreements within Europe will be resolved through diplomacy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, who is currently the Chairman-in-Office of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), on Tuesday, expressed hope that all disagreements within Europe will be resolved through diplomacy.

"I deeply hope that discussions of the continuing conflicts in the OSCE region that are destabilizing the European security sphere will lead to diplomatic solutions in a spirit of mutual respect and agreement," Rau said at the meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.

The Russian diplomat, in turn, noted that Rau assumed leadership in the organization at a tough time with a handful of issues piled up over the past years.

"It seems to me that both your ideas which you presented when you assumed your post, and the considerations which Russia and its like-minded colleagues have brought to the OSCE over recent years have a rational basis, and I hope that we will try today to find some common ground to help our Polish colleagues achieve positive results as the OSCE Chair," Lavrov said.

Poland's chairmanship of OSCE began on January 1, 2022.