UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top Political Adviser Stresses Ethnic, Religious Affair, Poverty Alleviation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 04:25 PM

Top political adviser stresses ethnic, religious affair, poverty alleviation

China's top political advisor Wang Yang underlined the efforts to properly handle ethnic and religious affairs, push forward poverty relief and maintain control of the fight against separatism

XINING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :China's top political advisor Wang Yang underlined the efforts to properly handle ethnic and religious affairs, push forward poverty relief and maintain control of the fight against separatism.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, made the statement during an inspection trip to northwest China's Qinghai Province on Tuesday and Wednesday.

He instructed the province, home to a large number of ethnic Tibetan people, to uphold the Party's principles on religious affairs, streamline the management of temples and monasteries and stand firm against the infiltration of foreign forces.

He urged Qinghai to utilize both law-based administration over religious affairs and self-management of religious circles.

The local authorities were told to respond to the increasing interaction among ethnic groups and create favorable conditions for different ethnic groups to live, study and work together, so as to support more extensive and deeper exchanges.

Wang also asked authorities in Tibetan-inhabited regions to advance poverty alleviation projects, address problems such as safe drinking water and housing, develop local specialty industries and protect the natural environment.

Related Topics

Water China Top Housing

Recent Stories

HEC increases urgent degree attestation fee to Rs5 ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore Art Council (LAC) organizes 13-day children ..

47 seconds ago

Pesticide dealer arrested in Faisalabad

49 seconds ago

Govt has nothing to do with NAB arrests: Interior ..

23 minutes ago

Chairman Kashmir Committee and Member National Ass ..

6 minutes ago

Russia Currently Maintains Oil Production at Level ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.