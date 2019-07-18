Top political adviser stresses ethnic, religious affair, poverty alleviation

(@FahadShabbir)

XINING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :China's top political advisor Wang Yang underlined the efforts to properly handle ethnic and religious affairs, push forward poverty relief and maintain control of the fight against separatism.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, made the statement during an inspection trip to northwest China's Qinghai Province on Tuesday and Wednesday.

He instructed the province, home to a large number of ethnic Tibetan people, to uphold the Party's principles on religious affairs, streamline the management of temples and monasteries and stand firm against the infiltration of foreign forces.

He urged Qinghai to utilize both law-based administration over religious affairs and self-management of religious circles.

The local authorities were told to respond to the increasing interaction among ethnic groups and create favorable conditions for different ethnic groups to live, study and work together, so as to support more extensive and deeper exchanges.

Wang also asked authorities in Tibetan-inhabited regions to advance poverty alleviation projects, address problems such as safe drinking water and housing, develop local specialty industries and protect the natural environment.