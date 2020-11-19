Top Republican in US House Blasts Dems for Failure to Pass COVID-19 Equipment Funding

US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Thursday accused Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats for delays in passing emergency funding for COVID-19 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Thursday accused Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats for delays in passing emergency funding for COVID-19 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

"There is one road block in this - Speaker Pelosi," McCarthy told reporters regarding COVID-19 equipment funding.

McCarthy called on the 23 Democratic House members who signed a release petition to expedite such emergency funding on the pandemic back in September to "keep their word" and join the Republicans in outvoting the Democratic caucus led by Pelosi to allow the measure to pass the House of Representatives.

He said Pelosi's word was unreliable since she had twice dissolved the House and sent its members home in recent months without first pushing through urgently-needed pandemic funding as she had previously promised.