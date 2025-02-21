Open Menu

Top Republican Right-winger McConnell Announces Leaving US Senate

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2025 | 08:10 AM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Mitch McConnell, the powerful Republican lawmaker who was instrumental in steering the current US shift to the political right but had a tempestuous relationship with Donald Trump, announced Thursday he would not seek reelection to the Senate.

At 83 and in increasingly unsteady health, McConnell's announcement on the Senate floor that he would not seek to return to the chamber at the end of his term next year was not a big surprise.

But after serving seven terms and earning a reputation as Congress's ruthless master tactician, the Kentucky senator's retirement will draw the curtain on a US political era -- and underline the Republican Party's growing radicalization.

McConnell called his four decades in the chamber "the honor of a lifetime" and said "I will not seek this honor an eighth time.

My current term in the Senate will be my last."

The Kentuckian was first elected in 1984, and reached the Senate Republican leadership in 2007. The ultimate Washington powerbroker, he remained as party leader for a record-long tenure until 2025, just as Trump came back for a second term.

Concerns have been growing about McConnell's health after repeated episodes in which he appeared to freeze during public events. He also suffered several falls.

In addition to his physical frailty, he has seen himself increasingly sidelined by a resurgent Trump, who swept back to power in the November presidential election, demanding total loyalty from a Republican Party where dissenters have largely quit or been cowed.

South Dakota Senator John Thune, an ally, was chosen to replace him as leader of the party's new Senate majority.

