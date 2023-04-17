UrduPoint.com

Top Republican Says US House Won't Raise Debt Limit Without Spending Cuts

Published April 17, 2023

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Republican leader Kevin McCarthy vowed Monday that the US House would not approve a "no-strings attached" debt limit increase, adopting a hard line ahead of budget negotiations with President Joe Biden.

In a speech at the New York Stock Exchange, McCarthy slammed Biden, a Democrat, for "reckless" spending and called for the president to accept a "reasonable negotiation" to hash out a fiscal compromise addressing rising debt without risking a default.

McCarthy added that the House would pass a bill in the coming weeks -- to raise the debt ceiling -- that includes spending cuts.

He did not provide specifics but said the program would not involve reductions in Social Security and Medicare, two politically popular programs.

The House speaker's remarks are designed to pressure Biden into accepting a Republican fiscal agenda.

