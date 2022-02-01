Top Romanian Diplomat, US Deputy State Secretary Sherman Discuss Ukraine Situation

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu discussed on Monday with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman the latest security developments around Ukraine in a phone conversation.

"Timely telephone talk today w/@DeputySecState of United States W.Sherman on latest developments regarding t/worrying security situation in&around UA (Ukraine). Welcomed again t/US announcement to increase military presence in Romania, discussed ways to further deepen RO-US dialogue, transatlantic coordination&unity," Aurescu tweeted.

In recent months, Western countries have accused Russia of a troop buildup near a border with Ukraine to attack the neighbor.

Moscow has dismissed claims which it considers to be a pretext to deploy NATO military equipment near the country's borders.

The tensions escalated since last week, as NATO began deploying additional troops to the Russian-Ukrainian border in anticipation of the alleged invasion, which Moscow deems to be a pretext for a provocation and Kiev's plans to sabotage the Minsk agreements on the resolution of the conflict in the breakaway region of Donbas.