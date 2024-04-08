Top Russia Diplomat In China For Official Visit
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was in China for an official visit on Monday, his ministry said, with the two countries looking to strengthen diplomatic ties as Russia's invasion of Ukraine grinds on.
Moscow's foreign ministry announced Lavrov had touched down in Beijing in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday morning.
He will spend two days in Beijing and meet with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, according to a previous readout from the ministry.
"An in-depth exchange of points of view is expected on a certain number of 'burning subjects'," the statement said, citing "the Ukrainian crisis and the situation in the Asia-Pacific region".
The ministry added that the two men would "discuss a wide range of questions linked to bilateral cooperation, as well as cooperation on the international scene".
Lavrov last visited Beijing in October for an international forum on Chinese President Xi Jinping's flagship Belt and Road infrastructure initiative.
China and Russia have deepened diplomacy in recent years, using their burgeoning bonhomie as a counterweight to the US-led West.
