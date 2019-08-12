Top Russia Probe Prosecutor Dreeben to Join Georgetown Law School as Lecturer - Statement

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) Michael Dreeben, a top prosecutor in Special Counsel Robert Muller's investigation into allegations of Trump-Russia collusion, will join Georgetown Law School as a lecturer in the upcoming academic year, the Georgetown University said on Monday.

"In his 30 years of extraordinary public service at the US Department of Justice, Michael Dreeben played a powerful role in helping shape the law as one of the preeminent Supreme Court advocates and as a leading expert in Federal criminal law," Georgetown Law School Dean William Treanor said. "We are honored to have him join our faculty for the upcoming school year.

"

Prior to joining the Special Counsel's team, Dreeben served nearly a decade in the Office of Solicitor General, where he argued more than 100 cases before the US Supreme Court, according to media reports.

With respect to his efforts to assist Special Counsel Mueller, Dreeben worked on the investigation into former President Donald Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort as well as on other aspects of the Trump-Russia probe, the release said.

Mueller's report of the investigation, which was released in April, concluded that there was no evidence of Trump-Russia collusion.