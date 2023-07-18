Top Russia, Turkey Diplomats Discuss Options for Grain Supplies - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan alternatives for grain supplies to countries in need after the termination of the grain deal, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

The phone conversation was held at Turkey's initiative.

"An exchange of views was held on the regional agenda with a focus on the latest developments around Ukraine. The results of joint work within the framework of the Black Sea Initiative were discussed ... As an alternative to the Black Sea Initiative, the ministers reviewed other options for grain supplies to the countries in the most need that do not depend on the subversive actions of Kiev and its Western patrons," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministers also exchanged views on a number of issues of bilateral relations and agreed to continue contacts, the ministry added.

On Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the grain deal was de facto terminated, however, Moscow would immediately return to its implementation as soon as the commitments toward Moscow are fulfilled.