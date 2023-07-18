Open Menu

Top Russia, Turkey Diplomats Discuss Options For Grain Supplies - Russian Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published July 18, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Top Russia, Turkey Diplomats Discuss Options for Grain Supplies - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan alternatives for grain supplies to countries in need after the termination of the grain deal, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

The phone conversation was held at Turkey's initiative.

"An exchange of views was held on the regional agenda with a focus on the latest developments around Ukraine. The results of joint work within the framework of the Black Sea Initiative were discussed ... As an alternative to the Black Sea Initiative, the ministers reviewed other options for grain supplies to the countries in the most need that do not depend on the subversive actions of Kiev and its Western patrons," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministers also exchanged views on a number of issues of bilateral relations and agreed to continue contacts, the ministry added.

On Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the grain deal was de facto terminated, however, Moscow would immediately return to its implementation as soon as the commitments toward Moscow are fulfilled.

Related Topics

Exchange Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey Kiev

Recent Stories

General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS ..

General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) presided over the 258th Corp ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan's Foreign reserves surge by $600m, says P ..

Pakistan's Foreign reserves surge by $600m, says PM Shehbaz

31 minutes ago
 Sadia Danish becomes first woman to be elected as ..

Sadia Danish becomes first woman to be elected as GB Assembly deputy speaker

1 hour ago
 Amir Khan may undergo therapy to address sexting o ..

Amir Khan may undergo therapy to address sexting other women

3 hours ago
 Etihad Engineering delivers A380 to Etihad Airways ..

Etihad Engineering delivers A380 to Etihad Airways for its grand return to servi ..

3 hours ago
 Lindsay Lohan welcomes baby boy with husband Bader ..

Lindsay Lohan welcomes baby boy with husband Bader Shammas

3 hours ago
Pakistan confirm additional men's T20I series with ..

Pakistan confirm additional men's T20I series with New Zealand

3 hours ago
 France announces support to Afghan refugees in Pak ..

France announces support to Afghan refugees in Pakistan, Iran

4 hours ago
 SCA receives applications for licensing companies ..

SCA receives applications for licensing companies intending to provide &#039;Vir ..

4 hours ago
 DEWA and Harvard&#039;s Growth Lab discuss collabo ..

DEWA and Harvard&#039;s Growth Lab discuss collaboration for sustainable develop ..

4 hours ago
 AED13.4 billion value of real estate transactions ..

AED13.4 billion value of real estate transactions in Sharjah in H1 2023

4 hours ago
 Court summons Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi for July 20 ..

Court summons Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi for July 20 in marriage case

4 hours ago

More Stories From World