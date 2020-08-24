Top Russian, Algerian Military Officials Discuss Defense Industry Cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin on Monday discussed military and technological cooperation with Algeria's land forces commander, Ammar Atamnia, during a working meeting, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The sides have discussed particular projects of military and technological cooperation related to land forces as well as noted ways of their implementation," the ministry said in a statement.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the international defense industry forum ARMY 2020 held in Russia this week.