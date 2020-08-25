UrduPoint.com
Top Russian, Algerian Military Officials Discuss Defense Industry Cooperation

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 12:01 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin on Monday discussed military and technological cooperation with Algeria's land forces commander, Ammar Atamnia, during a working meeting, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The sides have discussed particular projects of military and technological cooperation related to land forces as well as noted ways of their implementation," the ministry said in a statement.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the international defense industry forum ARMY 2020 held in Russia this week.

