Top Russian, Armenian Diplomats Discuss COVID-19 Response, Karabakh Conflict - Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Armenian counterpart, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, on Wednesday discussed in a phone conversation ways to fight the coronavirus pandemic as well as the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Armenian counterpart, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, on Wednesday discussed in a phone conversation ways to fight the coronavirus pandemic as well as the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"An exchange of views was held on a number of trending issues in the bilateral relationship, [including on] the cooperation in the fight against coronavirus, and on further steps to advance the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement with the assistance of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs," the ministry said in a statement.

Last week, Azerbaijan and the breakaway state of Nagorno-Karabakh accused each other of shelling at the contact line.

On Monday, the Karabakh Defense Ministry said a soldier had been killed in a mine explosion.

In the meantime, Armenia has registered 2,782 COVID-19 cases, 40 deaths and 1,135 recoveries since the pandemic outbreak.

The conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh began in February 1988, when the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its secession from the Azerbaijani Soviet Socialist Republic. During the armed confrontation in 1992-1994, Azerbaijan lost control of Nagorno-Karabakh and its adjacent areas. Since 1992, talks have been ongoing on peaceful settlement of the conflict with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group, led by Russia, the United States and France.

