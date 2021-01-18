Top Russian, Armenian Diplomats Discuss Implementation of Karabakh Agreements - Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Armenian counterpart, Ara Aivazian, have discussed the implementation of trilateral statements on the disputed Karabakh region reached following the recent hostilities, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Armenian counterpart, Ara Aivazian, have discussed the implementation of trilateral statements on the disputed Karabakh region reached following the recent hostilities, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday.

Last week, the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia signed a joint statement on the development of the Karabakh region, which saw reignited hostilities late last year. The presidents announced the creation of a trilateral working group tasked with presenting plans for the development of Karabakh in the near future.

"We continued to discuss the implementation of the statement by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia [reached on] November 9, 2020, the agreements reached at the Moscow summit on January 11, 2021, including in the context of resolving humanitarian issues and establishing multilateral cooperation in the region.

The heads of the foreign ministries also touched upon a number of bilateral and international issues," the ministry said in a press release.

In late September, Karabakh plunged into a military conflict, which was a continuation of the decades-long conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan and led to numerous casualties among the civilian population.

The sides made several attempts to sign a truce, but only the Moscow-brokered agreement reached overnight to November 10, 2020, was eventually successful. Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed to completely cease fire, as well as exchange prisoners and bodies of the dead. Yerevan also transferred the Kalbajar, Lachin and Agdam districts to Baku. Russian peacekeepers have since been deployed to the region to maintain the truce.