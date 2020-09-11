Top Russian, Chinese Diplomats to Hold Bilateral Talks on Sidelines of SCO on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, will hold bilateral talks on the sidelines of the meeting of foreign ministers of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Moscow on Friday.

The ministers are set to focus on the current state and prospects of the Russian-Chinese strategic partnership in light of a difficult epidemiological situation, as well as bilateral issues.

In addition, the diplomats will discuss the outcomes of the SCO ministerial meeting, as well as preparations for the summit of the UN Security Council's permanent members and pressing issues of the Asia-Pacific region, among other urgent international topics.