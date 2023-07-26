Top Russian Court Releases Corporal Serving in Ukraine From Legal Penalties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) Russia's Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that a corporal fighting in Ukraine should be released from legal penalties because he was no longer a public risk.

The man was sentenced to two years in a penal colony almost two years ago on a charge of vehicular homicide. He pleaded guilty, apologized and paid 2.5 million rubles (about $27,800) in damages to the victim's family.

"The Supreme Court's military judicial board rules that V.V. Ustinov... is no longer a threat and should be released from punishment on the grounds of Art.

80.1 of the Russian Criminal Code due to the change in situation," the ruling read.

The article provides for a release from legal penalties for an offense of minor or medium gravity if the convict or the crime committed by him have ceased to be "socially dangerous" due to a change in the person's situation.

The judge said the corporal was a first-time offender who was "commended by his superiors for his courage and high professionalism." His conviction has not been overturned.