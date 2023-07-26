Open Menu

Top Russian Court Releases Corporal Serving In Ukraine From Legal Penalties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 26, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Top Russian Court Releases Corporal Serving in Ukraine From Legal Penalties

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) Russia's Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that a corporal fighting in Ukraine should be released from legal penalties because he was no longer a public risk.

The man was sentenced to two years in a penal colony almost two years ago on a charge of vehicular homicide. He pleaded guilty, apologized and paid 2.5 million rubles (about $27,800) in damages to the victim's family.

"The Supreme Court's military judicial board rules that V.V. Ustinov... is no longer a threat and should be released from punishment on the grounds of Art.

80.1 of the Russian Criminal Code due to the change in situation," the ruling read.

The article provides for a release from legal penalties for an offense of minor or medium gravity if the convict or the crime committed by him have ceased to be "socially dangerous" due to a change in the person's situation.

The judge said the corporal was a first-time offender who was "commended by his superiors for his courage and high professionalism." His conviction has not been overturned.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Ukraine Russia Man Criminals Family From Million

Recent Stories

11th Million&#039;s Poet show opens for registrati ..

11th Million&#039;s Poet show opens for registration

33 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber promotes local busines ..

Dubai International Chamber promotes local businesses with launch of Global Expa ..

48 minutes ago
 Hirschi victorious at Ordizia Classic in Spain

Hirschi victorious at Ordizia Classic in Spain

48 minutes ago
 National Guard Command marks World Drowning Preven ..

National Guard Command marks World Drowning Prevention Day

2 hours ago
 Jebel Ali Port welcomes Hapag-Lloyd&#039;s first d ..

Jebel Ali Port welcomes Hapag-Lloyd&#039;s first dual-fuel ultra-large container ..

3 hours ago
 World Tennis League comes to Abu Dhabi for season ..

World Tennis League comes to Abu Dhabi for season 2 in December 2023

4 hours ago
HUB71, Wio Bank to enhance banking for tech startu ..

HUB71, Wio Bank to enhance banking for tech startups in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners announces strategic pa ..

Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners announces strategic partnership with A.P. Moller Cap ..

4 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace participate ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace participates in Cambodia International Le ..

4 hours ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei affirms UAE&#039;s commitment t ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei affirms UAE&#039;s commitment to adopt clean energy, support ..

5 hours ago
 Masdar joins Iberdrola to co-invest in Baltic Eagl ..

Masdar joins Iberdrola to co-invest in Baltic Eagle wind farm in Germany

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 July 2023

9 hours ago

More Stories From World