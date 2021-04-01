UrduPoint.com
Top Russian Court Shoots Down Lawsuit Against Nationwide Mask Mandate

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 09:29 PM

The Supreme Court of Russia on Thursday struck down a class-action lawsuit against the mandatory wear of face masks in the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) The Supreme Court of Russia on Thursday struck down a class-action lawsuit against the mandatory wear of face masks in the country.

Nearly 1,500 people filed the lawsuit in the top court, alleging that masks were bad for some patients, including those suffering from asthma, and prevented people with hearing loss from lip-reading.

Alexander Saversky, the plaintiffs' lawyer, accused Russian health authorities of "medical dictatorship" where people's right to health overrode other basic freedoms.

Russian sanitary watchdog Rospotrebnadzor challenged the suit. A spokeswoman for the agency told justice Anna Nazarova that plaintiffs used only emotional arguments.

Some of the plaintiffs who came to court were denied entry because they refused to wear a mask. The government mandated in October that masks be worn in all public places.

