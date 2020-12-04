Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Central African Republic's President Faustin-Archange Touadera agreed during a phone call on Thursday to strengthen political contacts, the Russian ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Central African Republic's President Faustin-Archange Touadera agreed during a phone call on Thursday to strengthen political contacts, the Russian ministry said.

"They reaffirmed a mutual desire for a further deepening of political dialogue and effective cooperation in the trade, economic, investment and humanitarian areas," a press release read.

Lavrov congratulated Touadera on his country's national day celebration, Republic Day, and the upcoming 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Moscow and Bangui. They discussed priorities in bilateral relations and African nation's efforts to ensure a lasting peace and stability.