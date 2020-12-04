UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top Russian Diplomat, Central African Republic's Leader Agree To Deepen Political Dialogue

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 12:21 AM

Top Russian Diplomat, Central African Republic's Leader Agree to Deepen Political Dialogue

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Central African Republic's President Faustin-Archange Touadera agreed during a phone call on Thursday to strengthen political contacts, the Russian ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Central African Republic's President Faustin-Archange Touadera agreed during a phone call on Thursday to strengthen political contacts, the Russian ministry said.

"They reaffirmed a mutual desire for a further deepening of political dialogue and effective cooperation in the trade, economic, investment and humanitarian areas," a press release read.

Lavrov congratulated Touadera on his country's national day celebration, Republic Day, and the upcoming 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Moscow and Bangui. They discussed priorities in bilateral relations and African nation's efforts to ensure a lasting peace and stability.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Bangui Central African Republic

Recent Stories

Khalifa sends condolences to French President on d ..

2 hours ago

Frontline workers reiterate readiness to sacrifice ..

2 hours ago

Prime Minister to address ceremony on completion o ..

38 seconds ago

GOC Murree holds farewell talk with AJK Prime Mini ..

39 seconds ago

Urdu language spreads message of love all over the ..

41 seconds ago

Drug peddler arrested, liquor recovered

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.