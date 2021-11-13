UrduPoint.com

Top Russian Diplomat, Congolese President Discuss Security In Africa - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso have discussed measures to ensure security and stability in Africa on the sidelines of the International Conference on Libya in Paris, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday.

"When exchanging views on a number of topical issues of the international agenda, the focus was made on the tasks of ensuring security and stability on the African continent," the ministry said in a statement.

The sides also paid attention to the development of the Russian-African cooperation, including as part of preparations for the second Russia-Africa summit in 2022, the statement added.

The inaugural Russia-Africa summit took place October 23-24, 2019, in the Russian Black Sea resort city of Sochi and was co-hosted by Egypt. The summit was attended by all the African leaders and more than 120 foreign ministers. The second summit is planned for the fall of 2022 in Africa, though the host country is yet to be designated.

