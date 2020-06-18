Top Russian Diplomat Goes to Serbia on Thursday for Talks With President, Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will travel to Serbia on Thursday to meet his Serbian counterpart, Ivica Dacic, and President Aleksandar Vucic.

This will be the Russian diplomat's first foreign visit since the coronavirus pandemic grounded international flights and forced many countries to shut their borders.

The Russian ambassador to the Balkan nation said that Serbia's relationship with its breakaway province of Kosovo would be the main topic of Lavrov's talks with local dignitaries.

The United States blindsided its EU allies this week by taking the initiative to mediate between Serbia and Kosovo, which declared independence more than a decade ago.

The White House plans to host Serbian and Kosovo leaders on June 27, in a bid to break the stalemate in the EU-led negotiations.

Lavrov said at a press conference on Tuesday that he hoped to hear Serbia's take on US involvement during his working visit to Belgrade. He added that Russia wanted what is best for the Serbs.