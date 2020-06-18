UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top Russian Diplomat Goes To Serbia On Thursday For Talks With President, Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 10:10 AM

Top Russian Diplomat Goes to Serbia on Thursday for Talks With President, Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will travel to Serbia on Thursday to meet his Serbian counterpart, Ivica Dacic, and President Aleksandar Vucic.

This will be the Russian diplomat's first foreign visit since the coronavirus pandemic grounded international flights and forced many countries to shut their borders.

The Russian ambassador to the Balkan nation said that Serbia's relationship with its breakaway province of Kosovo would be the main topic of Lavrov's talks with local dignitaries.

The United States blindsided its EU allies this week by taking the initiative to mediate between Serbia and Kosovo, which declared independence more than a decade ago.

The White House plans to host Serbian and Kosovo leaders on June 27, in a bid to break the stalemate in the EU-led negotiations.

Lavrov said at a press conference on Tuesday that he hoped to hear Serbia's take on US involvement during his working visit to Belgrade. He added that Russia wanted what is best for the Serbs.

Related Topics

Russia White House Visit Belgrade Independence United States Serbia June Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 18 June 2020

1 minute ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

26 banks availed TESS liquidity facility, with 17 ..

8 hours ago

UAE ranks first in terms of screening per capita; ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Jordan discuss regional ..

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s cultural sites ready to reopen on ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.