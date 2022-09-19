UrduPoint.com

Top Russian Diplomat Hosts Foreign Ambassadors Ahead Of UNGA Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2022 | 04:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov welcomed dozens of foreign ambassadors to the ministry in central Moscow on Monday to outline his country's priorities at the UN's annual summit in New York.

World leaders will travel to the United States this week to attend the 77th General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly. The week-long event starts on Tuesday.

"Thank you for accepting our invitation to hold this conversation. I hope we will have an interactive discussion, which is especially important as it is being held on the eve of the UNGA," Lavrov said ahead of the closed-door meeting.

Diplomats from across Europe were seen arriving to the ministry, including from Germany, France, Italy, Sweden, Spain, Finland, the Netherlands, Austria, Norway, Greece, Hungary, and Romania, as well as from Japan, China, Iran, Algiers, Brazil, Kenya, and Morocco. US and UK envoys were conspicuously absent.

