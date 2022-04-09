Top Russian Diplomat in US Urges West to Stop Funneling Weapons to Ukraine

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov warned on Saturday that a flow of weapons to the conflict zone in Ukraine from the West was adding fuel to the fire

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2022) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov warned on Saturday that a flow of weapons to the conflict zone in Ukraine from the West was adding fuel to the fire.

"It is extremely important that Western countries stop adding fuel to the fire by pumping Kiev's regime with weapons," he told a virtual conference held by the Schiller Institute, a German think tank.