Top Russian Diplomat Meets Wednesday With Chief of Islamic Cooperation Organization

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet on Wednesday with the chief of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation for talks on a wide range of issues.

Yousef Othaimeen is in Moscow on a three-day working visit. He last came to Russia in May last year for a Kazan Summit.

This time, they are expected to discuss ways of ending crises in the organization's member nations Syria, Yemen, Afghanistan, Libya and Sudan as well as the joint fight against terrorism.

A special focus will be made on promoting a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the need to head off a military clash between Iran and the United States in the Persian Gulf.