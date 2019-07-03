UrduPoint.com
Top Russian Diplomat Meets Wednesday With Chief Of Islamic Cooperation Organization

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet on Wednesday with the chief of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation for talks on a wide range of issues.

Yousef Othaimeen is in Moscow on a three-day working visit. He last came to Russia in May last year for a Kazan Summit.

This time, they are expected to discuss ways of ending crises in the organization's member nations ” Syria, Yemen, Afghanistan, Libya and Sudan ” as well as the joint fight against terrorism.

A special focus will be made on promoting a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the need to head off a military clash between Iran and the United States in the Persian Gulf.

