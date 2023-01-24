UrduPoint.com

Top Russian Diplomat Seeks To Counter Western Propaganda During Africa Trip

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday denied Western allegations that Russia was bolstering its presence in Africa to undermine European influence

The diplomat told a press conference in the southern African country of Eswatini that the West was constantly accusing Russia of being an "aggressor" and "undermining EU interests."

"It is important to pay attention to details because that is where the devil is, as they say, because Western propaganda uses such slogans .

.. These and similar claims are groundless and they are being repeated hundreds of thousands of times in the hope of influencing the audience," Lavrov said.

Lavrov began his second African tour in less than a year with a trip to South Africa on Monday, followed by Angola, Eswatini and Eritrea. He visited Egypt, Congo, Uganda and Ethiopia in July. Russia also plans to host a second Russia-Africa summit and economic forum this summer.

