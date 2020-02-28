Top Russian Diplomat Talks About Middle East Peace With Palestinian Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met in Moscow with a member of the Palestinian party Fatah's central committee, Hussein al-Sheikh, to discuss peace process in the middle East.

"The Russian side reaffirmed its commitment to a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict ... and emphasized that there was no alternative to direct talks between the Israelis and Palestinians under the aegis of the international Quartet," the Russian ministry said in a statement.

Lavrov said that Palestinian national unity should be restored as soon as possible under the umbrella of the Palestine Liberation Organization.

The two also discussed ways to deepen friendly ties between their nations.

A deal proposed in January by the United States, a member of the Middle East Quartet, in a bid to unilaterally resolve the decades-old conflict was flatly rejected by Palestinians, who want a sovereign state with a capital in disputed Jerusalem. The US proposed making the holy city Israel's undivided capital.