Top Russian Diplomat Travels To South Korea On Wednesday
Sumaira FH 28 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 10:10 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will go to South Korea on Wednesday for a two-day working visit, during which he will meet with his counterpart, Chung Eui-yong.
The talks are set for Thursday.
The ministers will discuss a wide range of issues, from joint infrastructure projects to Sputnik V vaccine production to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.
Russia and South Korea are celebrating a year of exchanges between the two nations, which is timed to the 30th anniversary since they established a diplomatic relationship. The exchange year began in 2020 and was extended until the end of 2021 due to the pandemic.