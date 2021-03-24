Top Russian Diplomat Travels to South Korea on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will go to South Korea on Wednesday for a two-day working visit, during which he will meet with his counterpart, Chung Eui-yong.

The talks are set for Thursday.

The ministers will discuss a wide range of issues, from joint infrastructure projects to Sputnik V vaccine production to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Russia and South Korea are celebrating a year of exchanges between the two nations, which is timed to the 30th anniversary since they established a diplomatic relationship. The exchange year began in 2020 and was extended until the end of 2021 due to the pandemic.