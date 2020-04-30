UrduPoint.com
Top Russian Diplomat 'Won't Say' Prague Statue Row Timed To WWII Victory Day

Top Russian Diplomat 'Won't Say' Prague Statue Row Timed to WWII Victory Day

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday abstained from criticizing Prague authorities for dismantling a statue of a Soviet commander a month ahead of celebrations in Russia to mark the end of World War Two

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday abstained from criticizing Prague authorities for dismantling a statue of a Soviet commander a month ahead of celebrations in Russia to mark the end of World War Two.

The monument was installed in a square in central Prague after WWII to honor Marshal Ivan Konev, whose army liberated the Czech capital from Nazi troops.

It was removed in early April at the initiative of the district governor, Ondrej Kolar.

"I won't say that the removals of the Konev monument was timed to the anniversary of the [WWII] victory. We have commented about the man in charge of this district and I don't want to draw more attention to him," Lavrov said.

Kolar said the monument would be moved to a Prague museum dedicated to the 20th century history. Russia plans to press criminal charges for what it sees as desecration against Czech officials involved in the scandal.

