Top Russian, Dominican Diplomats Exchange Praise For 25 Years Of Diplomatic Relations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 09:48 PM

Top Russian, Dominican Diplomats Exchange Praise for 25 Years of Diplomatic Relations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Dominican Minister of Foreign Affairs, International business and Diaspora Relations Kenneth Darroux have exchanged congratulatory telegrams on the 25th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the countries, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Mr Lavrov expressed his confidence that Russian-Dominican relations, which are based on mutual respect and commitment to the fundamental norms and principles of international law as well as to building a more just and polycentric world order, will develop both bilaterally and multilaterally to the benefit of the people of both countries and in order to ensure peace and regional security and to counter new global challenges," the press release read.

Darroux, in turn, commended the friendly relationship with Russia and noted that bilateral cooperation would continue to be strengthened in all areas, especially in trade, economic and investment partnership, culture, tourism and humanitarian contacts, the ministry added.

More Stories From World

