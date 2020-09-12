UrduPoint.com
Top Russian, Greek Diplomats Discuss COVID-19 Response, Bilateral Cooperation - Moscow

Sat 12th September 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held on Friday a phone conversation with his Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias, during which the sides discussed cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, plans for the Russia-Greece Year of History in 2021 and a schedule of bilateral contacts, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The foreign ministers discussed cooperation in combating the coronavirus pandemic, analyzed the state of the legal framework for cooperation. The ministers praised the implementation of the Russia-Greece Year of Language and Literature 2019-2020 and expressed their hope for the successful implementation of the Russia-Greece Year of History scheduled for 2021," the ministry said in a statement.

The parties also exchanged views on the international and regional issues and discussed the schedule of upcoming bilateral contacts.

More Stories From World

