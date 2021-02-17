Top Russian, Greek Diplomats Discuss Eastern Mediterranean Tensions - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias on Wednesday talked about the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean region and discussed a set of other political issues during a phone conversation, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

"The ministers exchanged views on current international and regional issues, including the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean," the ministry said in a statement.

The diplomats discussed bilateral cooperation within the framework of the current coronavirus restrictions, and stressed the importance of marking 2021 as the cross-year of history of the two countries.

Eastern Mediterranean tensions revolve around maritime border disputes between Turkey, Greece, and Cyprus, as Ankara conducts gas exploration activities in waters that Nicosia and Athens claim to be parts of their exclusive economic zones.