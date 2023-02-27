Top Russian IT Firms Lose $14Bln in Value Since Last Year, But Double Revenue - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) The total market value of Russia's top-30 IT companies dropped by $14 billion since last year, while the majority of them have doubled their revenue, Forbes Russia reported on Monday.

The $14-billion-drop amounts to roughly a quarter of their previous value, with Yandex most affected. Russia's flagship IT giant lost 1.7 times its value compared to last year, from $17.4 billion to $10.2 billion, according to Forbes.

Regardless of its losses, Yandex kept its position as the most expensive company in the Russian-speaking segment of the internet, according to the report.

At the same time, the turnover of the leading Russian IT companies almost doubled during this period, as demonstrated by the Ozon and Wildberries online marketplaces, the report stated. The only exception to the positive dynamics was AliExpress Russia, which was dropped by its foreign investor.

Russian advertisement service Avito has also lost two thirds of its value since last year, Forbes said, adding that the reason behind this devaluation was its sale to another owner, Ivan Tavrin's Kismet, for $2.4 billion.

The selling prices of Russian companies last year are not reflective of their real value due to the discounts foreign investors were forced to make to dispose of their shares after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine, Forbes pointed out.

In general, 2022 was quite successful for Russian IT developers, whose market value increased more than twice due to the withdrawal of Western software companies from Russia and the redistribution of roles on the market among their Russian counterparts.