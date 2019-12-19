Top Russian, Japanese Diplomats to Discuss Peace Treaty, Cooperation in Moscow on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with his Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, on Thursday in Moscow.

The two diplomats are set to discuss the long-pending peace treaty, joint economic activities on the disputed southern Kuril Islands and cooperation in global affairs, as well as regional and international issues, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Motegi, who was appointed as foreign minister in September, is currently on his first official visit to Russia. He and Lavrov last met on the sidelines of the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Japan's Nagoya.