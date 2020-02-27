Top Russian, Luxembourgian Diplomats to Discuss Libya, Ukraine, Middle East on Friday

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will discuss with his Luxembourgian counterpart, Jean Asselborn, the situation in Syria, Libya, Ukraine and the Middle East settlement during the latter's working visit to Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will discuss with his Luxembourgian counterpart, Jean Asselborn, the situation in Syria, Libya, Ukraine and the middle East settlement during the latter's working visit to Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Last week, ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the top diplomats would address issues of maintaining stability in the world and bilateral cooperation on February 28.

"During the talks, Lavrov and Asselborn will thoroughly discuss strategic stability and disarmament, as well as European security.

[The sides] will exchange views on the situation in Syria, Libya, Ukraine, around the Iranian nuclear program, and the Middle East settlement. The ministers will address interaction at the UN, as well as climate change," the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier on Thursday, Luxembourgian Ambassador to Russia Jean-Claude Knebeler told Sputnik that his country was also preparing for a visit by Prime Minister Xavier Bettel to St. Petersburg.