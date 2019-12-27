Top Russian Military Calls Gaining Control in Northeastern Syria Key Result of 2019

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) The major achievement of Russian forces in Syria in 2019 is that they managed to gain control over the territories on the eastern bank of the Euphrates river in northeastern Syria, Lieutenant General Alexander Chaiko, the commander of Russian forces in the country, said on Friday during a meeting at the Russian Defense Ministry.

"The key event of the year was the assistance to the Syrian government in gaining control over the territory on the eastern bank of the Euphrates river, including blocking the areas where [Turkey's] Operation Peace Spring was conducted, joint Russian-Turkish patrols, including those with the involvement of military police units, as well as successfully settling issues related to air and ground patrol," he said.

Chaiko also added that all these actions taken by the Russian military allowed them to enlarge the area controlled by the Syrian government.

Russian military police have launched patrols of the bordering area in northern Syria as part of the Russia-Turkey deal on the buffer zone in the area, which was signed on October 22 in Russia's Sochi following talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The agreement stipulates conditions for the peaceful withdrawal of Kurdish militia in Syria to a distance of 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) from the border with Turkey.