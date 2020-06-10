Top Russian, Slovak Diplomats Discuss Prospects of Cooperation - Moscow

MOSCOW/PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Slovak counterpart, Ivan Korcok, discussed on Wednesday the current state and prospects of bilateral relations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, adding that Lavrov had also addressed the implementation of the Minsk agreements in eastern Ukraine.

A telephone conversation between Lavrov and Korcok took place at the initiative of the Slovak side.

"The ministers emphasized the importance of maintaining positive continuity in bilateral cooperation, including between the foreign ministries of both countries. The sides decided to continue constructive cooperation on all issues of mutual interest. [The foreign ministers] discussed the current state and prospects of Russian-Slovak relations with an emphasis on promoting successful projects in the trade, economic and humanitarian areas," the ministry said.

During the talks, the sides addressed the need to step up preparations for the 21st meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic, scientific and technical cooperation between Russia and Slovakia, scheduled for this fall.

"At the request of his colleague, Lavrov detailed [Russia's] assessment of the situation concerning the implementation of the Minsk agreements aimed at resolving the crisis in eastern Ukraine, emphasizing that sabotage of direct negotiations with [self-proclaimed peoples republics of] Donetsk and Luhansk and undermining of consistent efforts of the parties to the conflict by Kiev was unacceptable and a violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2202," the statement added.

Lavrov also thanked the Slovak government and citizens for preserving the memory of Soviet soldiers who died fighting the Nazis during the liberation of Czechoslovakia.

Korcok, in turn, said that Russia played a significant role in international relations, noting, however, that Slovakia opposed Crimea's reunification with Russia in 2014. The peninsula rejoined Russia as a resulted of a vote that, according to Moscow, was carried out in line with international law.

"We want to further develop bilateral relations on the basis of mutual respect and for the benefit of the citizens of our countries. We have different views on various issues emanating from our membership in NATO and the EU. In particular, Slovakia certainly supports the territorial integrity of Ukraine and does not recognize the annexation of Crimea. However, this position is not an obstacle, but an integral part of our dialogue," the minister said.

Korcok noted that one of the inevitable conditions for the conflict resolution in Ukraine was the implementation of the Minsk agreements. At the same time, the Slovak minister expressed concern about the ongoing violence in the Donbas region, resulting in an increasing number of victims, including among civilians.

Kiev launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed republic of Donetsk and Luhansk in 2014 after they refused to recognize the new Ukrainian government and proclaimed independence from the country. The same year, the Trilateral Contact Group - composed of Ukraine, Russia and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe - was established to resolve the conflict.

A ceasefire deal between warring parties was signed in Minsk a year later following talks by the leaders of the Normandy four states ” Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France. Despite this agreement, sporadic fighting continues in the conflict zone.