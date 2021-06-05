UrduPoint.com
Top Russian Space Official Says NASA Chief May Visit Russia Later In 2021

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 06:00 PM

Top Russian Space Official Says NASA Chief May Visit Russia Later in 2021

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) New NASA Administrator Bill Nelson might visit Russia and attend a space launch from the Baikonur cosmodrome by the year-end, Dmitry Rogozin, the director general of the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos, said on Saturday.

Nelson was sworn in as the new head of NASA in early May.

"I count on him to come before the end of this year, perhaps for one of the launches," Rogozin told journalists during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Nelson was invited to visit Russia together with his family, and the only obstacle to their visit is the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Roscosmos chief.

Moscow is ready to give the NASA administrator a tour around Russian space industry facilities and arrange for the necessary health safety measures, Rogozin said.

"We will disinfect all walks so that he does not worry," Rogozin added.

SPIEF-2021 is taking place in St.Petersburg from June 2-5. The Rossiya Segodnya international information agency is an official media partner of the forum.

