Top Russian, Spanish Diplomats Agree to Facilitate Holding of Intergovernmental Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Spanish counterpart, Arancha Gonzalez Laya, agreed on Monday to facilitate the early holding of the Russian-Spanish intergovernmental commission, the Russian Foreign Ministry said following phone talks between the top diplomats.

"In the context of discussing economic issues, the ministers agreed to assist in the early holding of the next session of the Russian-Spanish intergovernmental commission. The sides also discussed the prospects for improving the legal framework, expanding contacts in the field of education, science and culture," the ministry said in a statement.

The foreign ministers have also positively assessed bilateral cooperation in countering international terrorism and organized crime.

Moscow and Madrid are working closely on the mutual provision of legal assistance in the given framework.

The Russian Foreign Ministry added that Lavrov and Laya also discussed the situation in Libya, calling for the conflict settlement through a broad national dialogue with the participation of all warring sides under the auspices of the United and the international community as a whole.

According to the Spanish Foreign Ministry, the sides additionally tackled the pressing issues involving COVID-19 and the situation in Belarus.