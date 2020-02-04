UrduPoint.com
Top Russian, Swedish Diplomats To Discuss Arctic At Tuesday Talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) The Russian and Swedish foreign ministers will meet in Moscow on Tuesday for talks covering cooperation in the Arctic and in northern Europe.

Sweden's Ann Linde will come to Russia for a two-day working visit on an invitation by the country's top diplomat, Sergey Lavrov.

They last talked in Slovakia's Bratislava nearly two months ago.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said the country wanted to deepen its ties with Sweden in the spirit of good neighborship. The areas of mutual interest, it said, included trade, investment and culture.

