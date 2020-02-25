UrduPoint.com
Top Russian, Venezuelan Diplomats Discuss Sanctions, Situation In Latin American Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 10:19 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Venezuelan counterpart, Jorge Arreaza, discussed the situation in the Latin American country as well as the impacts of US sanctions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday after a meeting on the sidelines of the 43rd session of the United Nation's Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva

"In continuation of Lavrov's visit to Caracas, the parties proceeded to discuss pressing issues of bilateral cooperation, emphasized the importance of finding peaceful political solutions to intra-Venezuelan contradictions. The harmful effects of illegal unilateral sanctions against Venezuela on the social and humanitarian situation in the country were [discussed]," the statement read.

The top diplomats also noted the high level of interaction at international venues, particularly at the UNHRC.

On February 7, Lavrov visited Venezuela, where he met President Nicolas Maduro, Arreaza and Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez.

The United States has imposed sanctions on Venezuela for more than a decade to put pressure on the South American country and topple the United Socialist Party government, first led by Hugo Chavez, who was followed in 2013 by Maduro.

The US measures intensified in early 2019 when Juan Guaido, the opposition figure supported by the United States and other western countries, proclaimed himself interim president of Venezuela. A number of countries, including Russia, China and Turkey, have said that they recognize Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.

Maduro has accused Guaido and Washington of trying to orchestrate a coup to seize Venezuela's natural resources.

