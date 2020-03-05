Top S. Korean Diplomat Ready to Help N. Korea If Needed Amid COVID-19 Spread - WHO Chief

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha has expressed a readiness to assist North Korea if necessary amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across the world, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday

Earlier in the day, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a letter to the South's President, Moon Jae-in, with words of support for South Koreans in light of the surge of COVID-19 diagnoses in the country.

"We had a very good discussion with the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Korea, and she expressed willingness and readiness to help in any way possible if there is a need or support North Korea as well," Tedros told reporters.

As of Thursday, the number of COVID-19 cases in South Korea has risen by 438 to 5,766, while 35 people have already died from the disease.

The epidemic was first detected in China in late December and has since spread to more than 70 countries, prompting the WHO to declare a global health emergency. So far, the virus has infected more than 95,000 people worldwide, and over 3,200 people have died. Meanwhile, about 53,400 patients have recovered.