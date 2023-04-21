Top Saudi Arabian, Iranian Diplomats Discuss Further Steps to Restore Ties - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian, discussed further steps to restore bilateral relations, the state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Thursday.

In March, Iran and Saudi Arabia, with China's mediation, agreed to resume diplomatic ties that were severed in 2016 after Saudi Arabia's diplomatic missions in Iran had been attacked following the execution of Shiite preacher Nimr al-Nimr.

According to the report, the sides discussed a number of issues of mutual concern and the next steps following the recent agreement with China.

The ministers also exchanged greetings and congratulations on the occasion of Islamic holiday Eid Al-Fitr, the report said.