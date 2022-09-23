UrduPoint.com

Top Saudi Diplomat Hopeful Progress On JCPOA Still Possible, But No Positive Signs Now

Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2022 | 07:53 PM

Saudi Arabia believes there is still hope for progress in talks on the Iran nuclear program, but sees no positive signs at the moment, Minister of Foreign Affairs Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) Saudi Arabia believes there is still hope for progress in talks on the Iran nuclear program, but sees no positive signs at the moment, Minister of Foreign Affairs Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir said on Friday.

"We are hopeful that there is still potential for progress on the negotiations, but unfortunately the signs as of now are not positive. We are encouraging all parties to be serious about these negotiations and find a way to resolve the issues while ensuring that the minimum necessary safeguards of non-proliferation are met," Al-Jubeir told journalists on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

There have been no meetings with Iran, he added.

