Top Saudi Diplomat Says Differences With Iran Persist Despite Detente

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) The recently signed deal between Saudi Arabia and Iran to restore diplomatic ties does not mean there are no outstanding issues between the two regional powers, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said on Monday.

"This does not mean that an agreement has been reached to resolve all pending disputes between them," the Saudi royal told the Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper.

At the same time, Faisal reportedly said last week's agreement proved the neighbors' desire to resolve these issues though communication and diplomacy. They include the implementation of nuclear commitments undertaken by Iran and its return to close cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The two rivals agreed last week to reopen their respective embassies within two months. The Saudi prince said Riyadh and Tehran recognized that their mutual interest lay in advancing development priorities rather than competing for dominance.

Saudi Arabia expects the pact to "open a new chapter with Iran and bolster cooperation that would consolidate security and stability and push forward development and prosperity" not just between the two countries, but in the whole region, Faisal told the newspaper.