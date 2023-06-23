(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) A top secret system used by the US Navy to detect enemy submarines detected the implosion of the OceanGates submersible Titan days ago after the vessel went missing, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The Navy conducted an analysis of acoustic data and detected an anomaly consistent with an implosion or explosion in the general vicinity of where the Titan submersible was operating when communications were lost, the report cited a US Navy official as saying on Thursday.

While not definitive, this information was immediately shared with the incident commander to assist with the ongoing search and rescue mission, the report said

The Navy asked that the top secret system not be named due to national security concerns, the report added.

Earlier on Thursday, the US Coast Guard confirmed the crew members of the Titan have been declared dead. The Coast Guard also said that recently discovered debris appeared to be consistent with a catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber and an implosion of the vessel.