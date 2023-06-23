Open Menu

Top Secret US Navy System Detected Submersible Titan's Implosion Days Ago - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2023 | 03:30 AM

Top Secret US Navy System Detected Submersible Titan's Implosion Days Ago - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) A top secret system used by the US Navy to detect enemy submarines detected the implosion of the OceanGates submersible Titan days ago after the vessel went missing, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The Navy conducted an analysis of acoustic data and detected an anomaly consistent with an implosion or explosion in the general vicinity of where the Titan submersible was operating when communications were lost, the report cited a US Navy official as saying on Thursday.

While not definitive, this information was immediately shared with the incident commander to assist with the ongoing search and rescue mission, the report said

The Navy asked that the top secret system not be named due to national security concerns, the report added.

Earlier on Thursday, the US Coast Guard confirmed the crew members of the Titan have been declared dead. The Coast Guard also said that recently discovered debris appeared to be consistent with a catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber and an implosion of the vessel.

Related Topics

Dead Chamber Top

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed send condol ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed send condolences to PM of East Timor on d ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President receives Turkish Vice President

UAE President receives Turkish Vice President

5 hours ago
 UAE reiterates commitment to advancing sustainable ..

UAE reiterates commitment to advancing sustainable tourism growth at G20 Tourism ..

5 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment unv ..

Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment unveils comprehensive plan for Ei ..

6 hours ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further bolster bi ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further bolster bilateral cooperation

6 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Abu Dhabi Chess and ..

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Abu Dhabi Chess and Mind Games Club&#039;s Board o ..

6 hours ago
Sultan bin Ahmed chairs &#039;Wekaya&#039; board m ..

Sultan bin Ahmed chairs &#039;Wekaya&#039; board meeting

6 hours ago
 PM urges Int’l Community to devise mechanism for ..

PM urges Int’l Community to devise mechanism for economic justice

6 hours ago
 Pakistan constantly in touch with Greece on boat c ..

Pakistan constantly in touch with Greece on boat capsizing incident: FO

6 hours ago
 Security forces continue to render sacrifices in w ..

Security forces continue to render sacrifices in war on terror: Asif

6 hours ago
 Billie Eilish to headline climate awareness concer ..

Billie Eilish to headline climate awareness concert at Paris' Eiffel Tower

6 hours ago
 Experts emphasizes over promoting narrative of div ..

Experts emphasizes over promoting narrative of diversity, inclusion and peace am ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World