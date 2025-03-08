Top-seeded Zverev Crashes Out To Griekspoor In Indian Wells Opener
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2025 | 09:40 AM
Indian Wells, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) World number two and top seed Alexander Zverev was sent crashing out of Indian Wells on Friday as he was beaten 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/4) by 43rd-ranked Tallon Griekspoor.
Zverev, heading the field of the prestigious ATP Masters event with world number one Jannik Sinner serving a three-month drugs ban, is the first Indian Wells men's top seed to lose his opener since Andy Murray in 2017.
The defeat in a tension-packed Stadium Court thriller continues a lackluster run for Zverev since he fell to Jannik Sinner in the Australian Open final.
Since then the German had made early exits at Buenos Aires, Rio de Janeiro and Acapulco.
Zverev saved five match points in a tension-packed 12th game of the third set, finally converting his fifth break point of the game to force the tiebreaker.
But Griekspoor sealed it on his first chance in the decider, and the Dutch player was delighted to get it over the line against a player who beat him four times last year.
Griekspoor next faces France's Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, the 29th seed who was leading 6-4 when Hungrian Fabien Marozsan retired from their second-round match.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2025
Use of starvation as weapon war crime in Gaza: UN
TiKay revealed as Official Mascot of FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025
Abdullah bin Zayed, Ukrainian Foreign Minister discuss strengthening cooperation
Italy's Salerno School of Medicine awards Abdulla Al Hamed Honorary Doctorate in ..
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed joins government employees for Ramadan Iftar at Bar ..
Frontline Heroes Office celebrates International Women’s Day 2025
UAE, EU strengthen cooperation on energy, climate, water in lead-up to COP30, 20 ..
Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet with judiciary
Ministry of Culture launches National Policy for Preservation of Modern Architec ..
Dubai Future Foundation announces funding for 24 research projects from 13 unive ..
More Stories From World
-
Ten dead, hundreds evacuated in Argentina floods5 minutes ago
-
Top-seeded Zverev crashes out to Griekspoor in Indian Wells opener5 minutes ago
-
Greek government survives no-confidence vote over 2023 train inferno5 minutes ago
-
Mainz ease past Moenchengladbach to go third in Bundesliga5 minutes ago
-
From critic to investor: Trump welcomes crypto leaders to White House5 minutes ago
-
Guerrillas, dissidents and drug lords: Colombia's mixed bag of armed groups5 minutes ago
-
Trump threatens new Russia sanctions after strikes on Ukraine6 minutes ago
-
Griekspoor stuns top-seeded Zverev, avenges French Open defeat6 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells results6 minutes ago
-
Hackman died of natural causes, a week after wife: medical examiner6 minutes ago
-
Cyclone Alfred downgraded to tropical low as it nears Australia6 minutes ago
-
Golf: PGA Tour Arnold Palmer Invitational scores6 minutes ago