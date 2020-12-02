UrduPoint.com
Top Senate Democrat Urges Biden To Be Tough On China In More Multilateral Way Than Trump

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 02:00 AM

Top Senate Democrat Urges Biden to Be Tough on China in More Multilateral Way Than Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in a press conference on Tuesday said he urged presumed President-elect Joe Biden's national security and foreign policy team to aim to be tough on China in a more multilateral way than the Trump administration.

"Today I had a productive discussion with Secretary of State designate Tony Blinken and Director of National Intelligence designate Avril Haines," Biden said. "We had a wide-ranging discussion that covered the globe and priorities for the US foreign policy national security. In particular I urged the incoming Biden administration to be tough on China but in a smarter, more multilateral way than the Trump administration was.

"

Last week, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to Biden on winning the US presidential election in which he expressed hope the troubled China-US relations would improve.

Every major US media outlet projected Biden the winner of the presidential election more than three weeks ago, although Trump has yet to concede, claiming widespread irregularities. However, the president has agreed to allow the transition process to begin while results have been officially certified in nearly every state legally contested by the Trump campaign.

