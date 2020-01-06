UrduPoint.com
Top Senate Democrats Urge Trump To Declassify Details Of Soleimani Assassination - Letter

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 08:52 PM

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Robert Menendez have asked President Donald Trump to immediately declassify his administration's reasoning for assassinating Iran's Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, a letter published on Monday showed

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Robert Menendez have asked President Donald Trump to immediately declassify his administration's reasoning for assassinating Iran's Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, a letter published on Monday showed.

"It is critical that national security matters of such import be shared with the American people in a timely matter," Schumer and Menendez wrote in their letter to Trump.

The two lawmakers called on Trump to declassify his January 4 notification to Congress regarding the missile strike on a convoy exiting Baghdad's international airport that killed Soleimani and a top leader of Iraq's Shia militias.

"An entirely classified notification is simply not appropriate in a democratic society, and there appears to be no legitimate justification for classifying this notification," the senators wrote.

The letter noted that US military and civilian law enforcement officials spent much of the weekend preparing for retaliatory strikes promised by Tehran following the assassination of Soleimani.

Soleimani, the commander of the elite Quds Force of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and Abu Mahdi Muhandis, a senior member of Iraq's Iranian-backed Shia Popular Mobilization Forces, were killed by the US airstrike in Baghdad on Friday.

