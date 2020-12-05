UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 03:20 AM

Top Senate Foreign Relations Dem Urges Pompeo to Cancel State Dept. Bashes Amid Pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo must cancel the large holiday parties he is planning for next week because of the health risk they pose during the COVID-19 crisis, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member Robert Menendez said in a letter.

The Washington Post reported that Pompeo invited 900 people to multiple large-scale gatherings that are scheduled to start next week.

"It is one thing for individuals to engage in behavior that flies in the face of CDC and public health guidelines," Menendez wrote to Pompeo on Friday. "But it is another to put employees and workers at risk, some of whom include contractors, such as catering and wait staff."

The contracting staff do not receive the full benefits of Federal employment and may not have health insurance, Menendez noted.

